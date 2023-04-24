PR Newswire

GUELPH, ON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("the Company", "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 p.m., May 18, 2023, in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 results and business outlook.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-877-704-4453 (toll-free from the U.S.), 800-965-561 (toll-free from Hong Kong), 400-120-2840 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-201-389-0920 from international locations. The conference ID is 13738337. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com.

A replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, June 1, 2023 (11:00 a.m. June 2, 2023, in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 13738337. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's at www.canadiansolar.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 88 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected around 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 574 MWp of projects in operation, 6.7 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Isabel Zhang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

914-337-8801

[email protected]

