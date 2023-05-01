Byline Bancorp, Inc. (“Byline”) (NYSE: BY) today announced the release of its inaugural ESG Report, which details the company's environmental, social and governance activities, progress and performance through 2022.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., stated, “With the release of our inaugural ESG Report, we proudly showcase Byline’s unique corporate culture and initiatives that we believe distinguish us as an innovative and forward-thinking commercial bank. We plan to further develop our ESG commitments as we continue to grow in the years ahead.”

With a name that comes from the journalistic term for authorship, Byline Bank is a commercial bank with a 100+ year history of supporting its local neighbors, non-profits and small businesses. This inaugural report demonstrates Byline’s outsized commitment to its customers, employees and communities in Chicagoland, Milwaukee and beyond.

“This is a milestone report that demonstrates Byline’s commitment to being a true community partner and a responsible steward,” said Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. “We look forward to building on this foundation as we grow the bank and move forward with our ESG journey.”

The report details significant strides Byline has made in its commitment to ESG, including:

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives

Employee engagement and recognition

Grant-making and community investment

Local community outreach

Volunteerism and non-profit partnerships

Financial literacy and youth education support

Small business lending and banking support

Customer-centric digital improvements

Byline’s ESG Report can be found on its ESG webpage at bylinebancorp.com.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $7.4 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about Byline’s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, the expected completion date, financial benefits and other effects of the proposed merger of Byline and Inland Bancorp, Inc. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “seeks,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results or other events or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions or results, based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates on the date hereof, and there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; inflation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the proposed transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; the requisite stockholder for the proposed transaction might not be obtained; credit and interest rate risks associated with Byline’s and Inland Bancorp, Inc.’s respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; general economic conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which Byline and Inland Bancorp, Inc. operate or anticipate doing business, are less favorable than expected; new regulatory or legal requirements or obligations; and other risks. Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline’s future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

