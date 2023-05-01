CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Dustin Mac Brown CFP®, AAMS® has joined LPL Financials’ broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $190 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Cetera Advisors.



Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dustin is a Financial Strategist with a passion for financial education and a reputation for going the extra mile for his clients to help them work toward their needs, wants and wishes. Nicknamed “The Professor” for his perchance for prolonged answers, he can be found on YouTube with a dry erase board and marker explaining market conditions and breaking down complex financial issues.

DM Brown Financial Services specializes in creating personalized comprehensive financial and investment strategies for each client based on goals, risks, results, taxes, complexities and costs. Dustin is supported by client services associates Dana Niedzwiecki, Tom Martinet and Paige Melzer.

“I spent the first decade of my career as an employee and the second decade as an independent advisor, working directly for the client,” he said. “As I approach my third decade, it’s very important to have mature, integrated systems that provide the premium customer experience that our clients deserve. That’s why as a group, the team has decided to migrate over to LPL’s environment. We are excited about the innovative resources and integrated systems available at LPL, and we believe this will allow us to provide enhanced services for our clients.”

When not serving clients, Dustin enjoys spending quality time with his wife Tanida Brown, M.D., and their two children, Emilia Poesy and Dean Hatcher. Dustin and his wife have also been researching the octants of life in relation to time, love and money.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Dustin to the LPL community and are honored he chose to partner with LPL as he seeks new ways to build his perfect practice. As his partner, we are committed to delivering robust resources, business solutions and innovative capabilities designed to help his business thrive. We look forward to supporting the entire team at DM Brown Financial Services for years to come.”

