Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SkyServe%2C+Inc., Cupertino, an in-space edge computing solutions company offering satellite-based insights for core industries and solution providers through their Insights-as-a-Service platform.

"We are very pleased to have signed this MOU with SkyServe at this year's Space Symposium in Colorado Springs," said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO. “We believe this agreement will expand our ability to leverage the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning-based analytics to provide our customers with the most advanced satellite imagery services available today.”

“This is a great opportunity to work with Sidus Space which has a proven track record in the industry. Our upcoming flights on the LizzieSat constellation will give us a unique advantage with on-demand tasking and rapid revisit when delivering critical insights across Optical and RF sensors to customers at low-latency,” said Vinay Simha, SkyServe Founder and CEO.

Under the terms of the MOU, Sidus will be integrating and deploying SkyServe’s edge computing software on LizzieSat and provide on-orbit testing in a space environment to provide insights, increase the overall Technology Readiness Level, and establish integration processes for future collaborative missions. Sidus and SkyServe collaboratively aim to build a foundation of services that will support various customer segments for both companies.

SkyServe's innovative sensor analytics platform processes satellite imagery data and provides customized solutions to customers, allowing them to gain real-time insights into their operations and make informed decisions based on the actionable intelligence provided.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About SkyServe

SkyServe Inc, A Cupertino and Bangalore based company is building autonomous solutions to democratize Earth Observation data for organizations, bringing down the cost of data processing and latency by an order of magnitude. SkyServe’s SaaS offering allows developers of geospatial solutions to deploy their apps to satellites. SkyServe works with multiple Earth Observation businesses, enabling them with insights for remote operations and monitoring with a significant reduction in turnaround time and decision-making.

