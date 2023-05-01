Small Businesses Can Accept More Mobile Payments via Clover with Addition of Tap to Pay on iPhone

40 minutes ago
Small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. can now accept in-person contactless payments on their own iPhones thanks to an integration with the Clover Go iOS app and Tap to Pay on iPhone. As an extension of the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, Clover Go gives SMBs of all sizes the mobility and flexibility to accept payments and manage their business from anywhere.

For Clover merchants on the move, including fitness trainers, home service providers, market vendors and food truck operators, the addition of Tap to Pay on iPhone enables contactless payment acceptance without the need for additional hardware. Businesses can also use Tap to Pay on iPhone as a complementary solution to accept payments for needs like line busting or accepting payments at the table.

“We are often servicing commercial vehicles on the side of the road in remote locations where efficiency is key,” says Alfredo Diaz, owner of Alfredo’s Tires and Roadside Assistance. “Using Tap to Pay on iPhone through the Clover Go app allows us to complete the service, take the payment and get our customers back on the road as quickly and safely as possible."

Tap to Pay on iPhone can be enabled by downloading the Clover Go iOS app in the Apple App Store. Following a quick and easy set-up process, businesses can present customers a payment screen on their iPhone and securely accept any form of contactless payment, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

“Small businesses want to streamline their operations, sell more, and connect with their customers no matter where they are,” said Dan Bjerke, Global Head of Clover. “Clover powers omnichannel technology and capabilities that enable us to meet their needs. By enabling Tap to Pay on iPhone, businesses can increase flexibility and expand customer engagement with the efficiency of using a device they already own.”

Through the integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone and Clover Go, businesses can offer contactless payments acceptance via their iPhone alongside existing mobile features from Clover Go – including the ability to connect multiple point-of-sale devices, securely accept offline payments, and access a unified view of their business. This enables businesses to capture more sales while simplifying day-to-day operations.

Businesses can enable Tap to Pay on iPhone on an iPhone XS and above running iOS 16 or higher. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the merchants’ and customers’ data private and secure.

Clover is a complete business management system enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies, grow their customer base, and accept customer payments. Businesses using Clover can accept payments of any type, including Apple Pay, contactless credit or debit cards, and other digital wallets. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes over $234 billion in payments each year.

