RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, Jamie Harris, chief financial officer, and Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Oppenheimer 18 th Annual Industrial Growth Conference - Virtual

Oppenheimer 18 Annual Industrial Growth Conference - Virtual Presentation: Tuesday, May 9, 3:00 - 3:35 p.m. EDT



Event: Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York, N.Y.

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York, N.Y. Presentation: Wednesday, May 10, 11:35 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. EDT

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

