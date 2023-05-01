ICU Medical Announces Time of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (

ICUI, Financial), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8th, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, May 8th, 2023. The call can be accessed at (877) 300-8521, conference ID 10177448. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (

ICUI, Financial) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

