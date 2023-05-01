Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call for May 8, 2023

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Monday, May 8, 2023. A conference call to discuss the fiscal second quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference call details:

Date: May 8, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)
International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/48150

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to [email protected].

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.


About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. The Genasys Protect™ unified platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s integrated software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Brian Alger, CFA
SVP, IR and Corporate Development
[email protected]
(858) 676-0582
