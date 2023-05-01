CHNC Announces to Its Allies the Rebranding and Name Change to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings

HOUSTON, TX, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBIH, previously known as CHNC, and trading under the ticker symbol CHNC, today unveiled the rebranding of its identity, including a new logo as part of its strategy to better reflect CBIH’s focus, medical purpose, and vision for the future.

Starting today, the company has officially begun the process of changing all its digital content, including old logos, websites, videos, advertising, products, and marketing descriptions. This implicates communication with educational and pharmaceutical partners, allies, and e-commerce distributors around the world. By the end of July, the company will strive to have finished the process.

"With a clear goal of helping patients and being part of the development of medicine, we visualized our company as an infinite world where the points need to be connected; nature should connect with science, people should connect with medicine, and business could be connected to all of these points. The rebranding of our firm is rooted in our company’s heritage, as well our new logo better reflects our focus on the near future of medicine," says CBIH’s Research Director Doctor Jennifer Salguero, Ph.D. in Science, University of São Paulo, Brazil.

This rebrand marks a major milestone for our operations, to dispel doubts concerning the location and business of the company, which works with clinical trials, sleep studies, and cannabis education from its office in Houston, Texas. In addition, CBIH´s management wishes to reassure its students, clients, partners, and distributors that these changes will not represent any inconveniences. Thus, our company unequivocally reaffirms to continue to invest the time, human resources, and investment dollars needed to improve the quality of life of thousands of people by continuing to create non-traditional medicine in a traditional world.

To learn more visit: https://www.chnc-hdh.com/

For more information contact us at: [email protected]

817/528-2475 for English

214/733-0868 for Spanish

