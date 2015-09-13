Park Systems Announces 2023 NANOscientific Symposiums: Connecting Global Experts in Scanning Probe Microscopy for Advancements in Nanoscience and Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, the leader in nanoscale microscopy systems, is pleased to announce the return of the NANOscientific Symposiums in 2023. Following a successful run of virtual and live events during the past years, the symposiums brought together thousands of people from nearly 40 countries and awarded cash prizes for presenters and poster exhibits. Abstracts are now being accepted for this year's symposiums, offering the chance to be a presenter.

Park_Systems_NSS2023.jpg

Park Systems is the main supporter of NANOscientific and adheres to its mission of enabling nano scientific advances. Through sharing nanotechnology optimum practices and collaborating together, it continues to push the boundaries for new scientific understandings. NANOscientific will continue to share research and bring attention to new nanotechnology developments, contributing to the ongoing Nano Revolution.

The 2023 NANOscientific Symposiums will be held in 6 countries, starting with Suwon, Korea, on June 29-30, and followed by Barcelona, Spain, on September 13-15, Beijing, China, on October 19-20, Yokohama, Japan, on October 27, Bangalore, India, on November 3, and Mexico City, Mexico, on November 29.

The NANOscientific Symposium events will feature speakers from across the world, presenting groundbreaking research and discussing the latest advancements and techniques in SPM. Experience the diverse benefits of in-person interactions at the symposiums, including face-to-face networking, live demos, hands-on sessions, poster sessions, and exhibits.

Attendees can gain insights from experts in nanotechnology and SPM, observe SPM equipment in operation, and learn from experienced SPM/AFM professionals. They can also enhance their knowledge with hands-on sessions and showcase their research of SPM application to win awards during poster sessions. Additionally, attendees can explore the latest and most advanced SPM-related equipment at the Park exhibit hall.

Register now to secure your place in the symposium and submit your papers to show the world your research work and win awards. Go to https://event.nanoscientific.org/

About NanoScientific

NANOscientific Magazine has been published since 2014 and has a global distribution of over 30,000 in North America, Europe, and Asia. NANOscientific Symposiums are held annually around the world to share scientific knowledge and foster ongoing relationships in the field of nano science and technology. NANOscientific Magazine showcases advancements in the field of nano across a wide range of multi-disciplinary areas of research. The NANOscientific Community is a group of global researchers who gather to expand the knowledge of scanning probe microscopy in today's rapidly evolving global economy. Please visit www.nanoscientific.org for more information.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit www.parksystems.com.

