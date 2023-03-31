PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 (ended March 31, 2023) results on May 9, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

