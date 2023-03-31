Innoviz Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a technology leader of high performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 before the market opens.

Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Innoviz will host a conference call and webinar on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz-tech.com

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Investor Contact (US)
Rob Moffatt
VP, Corporate Development & IR
Innoviz Technologies
+1 (203) 665-8644
[email protected]

Investor Contact (Israel)
Maya Lustig
Director, Investor Relations
Innoviz Technologies
+972 54 677 8100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN78551&sd=2023-04-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoviz-sets-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-wednesday-may-17-at-900-am-et-301805306.html

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN78551&Transmission_Id=202304240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN78551&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.