— The Future of Rare at Insmed: Functional Genes, AI-Enhanced Proteins, Glowing Algae, and More—

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst event on Monday, May 8, 2023. The event, titled "The Future of Rare at Insmed: Functional Genes, AI-Enhanced Proteins, Glowing Algae, and More," will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET in New York and will be simultaneously webcast.

The agenda will include a deep dive into Insmed's early-stage research programs. Members of the management team will be joined by Insmed's Deimmunized by Design, gene therapy, and protein manufacturing team leaders to unveil the platforms and capabilities that the company believes will generate at least six new investigational new drug applications by 2025.

A live webcast will be available on the company's website at www.insmed.com. A replay of the event will be accessible approximately 30 minutes after its completion. A copy of the presentation materials and webcast will be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

