Hyundai Mobis' e-Corner System Featuring Crab Walking and Zero Turn Becomes the First in the World to Drive on Public Roads

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023

  • Parallel park, forward park, or escape from a dead end with four wheels that rotate up to 90° altogether or separately
  • A key solution for autonomous driving and PBVs that has secured reliability through the successful demonstration on public roads
  • In line with the bespoke mobility trend, Hyundai Mobis is solidifying its vision of becoming a mobility platform provider

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A demo car with the "e-Corner System," a key technology from Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330), has appeared on the public road. The system captivated viewers by demonstrating the movement of the future mobility, such as parallel parking in a tight space just by adjusting the wheel angle, and retreating from a dead end by making a 180°turn.

Hyundai Mobis revealed a demo video of its IONIQ 5 equipped with the e-Corner System driving at Hyundai Mobis Proving Ground, Seosan, and on adjacent roads, demonstrating a variety of driving modes. With the success of a demo car driving on real-world roads, the system is improving its reliability, which had merely considered a future technology.

In the clip, the e-Corner System demo car drove in the proving ground and on the public road showing "crab walking", which lets all four wheels turn 90 degrees to perform parallel movement. It enables anyone to parallel park in narrow spaces. The system also featured "zero turn", rotating front wheels inside while rear wheels turn outside to perform 360 degrees idle turn. This feature allowers the driver to easily turn the direction of a vehicle in a limited space with minimum movement.

The video also introduced "diagonal driving", which rotates all four wheels to the same direction at 45 degrees, helping to avoide obstacles or vehicles on the road smoothly. "Pivot turn" is also introduced in the video, which lets the driver choose any point for central axis to rotate the vehicle accordingly, like drawing a circle using a compass.

The e-Corner System developed by Hyundai Mobis is an all-in-one package module of brake by wire, steer by wire, damper, and in-wheel motor, installed on each wheel. The system is considered the key mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. This innovative technology has never been mass-produced anywhere in the world.

Hyundai Mobis is taking one step further than the global competition drawing on its capability of developing a wide array of essential components in house not only for steering and braking, but also connectivity and electrification, and converging them.

Cheon Jae-seung, the head of FTCI (Future Technology Convergence Institute), at Hyundai Mobis said, "We are idealizing the e-Corner System in order to meet the demands for future mobility. We will secure different types of customized mobility solutions that can be applied in autonomous driving and PBVs to solidify our vision of reaching new heights as a mobility platform provider."

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact
Jihyun Han: [email protected]

Choon Kee Hwang : [email protected]

hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN77372&sd=2023-04-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-e-corner-system-featuring-crab-walking-and-zero-turn-becomes-the-first-in-the-world-to-drive-on-public-roads-301803927.html

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN77372&Transmission_Id=202304240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN77372&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.