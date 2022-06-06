PR Newswire

With 150 Trucks, Shaltal Has one of the Largest Vehicle Transportation Fleets in Israel

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced that following an initial trial with Shaltal Logistic and Transportation Ltd., SaverOne and Shaltal have entered into an agreement to expand use of the SaverOne system across the entire fleet of 150 trucks of Shaltal and its group of companies. The agreement will improve the safety of vehicle transportation throughout Israel by preventing drivers from being distracted by their mobile phones while driving long routes.

Shaltal has one of the largest vehicle transport fleets in Israel, with a fleet of 150 tracks. The company's primary activity is transporting vehicles from the ports of Eilat and Ashdod. Following an initial pilot phase, the agreement provides that the SaverOne system will be installed on the remaining 125 trucks of Shaltal's fleet. As part of an initial pilot phase, the SaverOne system was installed on 25 vehicles. The pilot showed successful demonstration in changing driver behavior patterns over time by limiting distractions caused by use of mobile phones. Following the successful pilot, the SaverOne system will be installed on the rest of the fleet in two phases.

"We're excited to partner with Shaltal to improve the safety of vehicle transportation in Israel," said Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne. "Our advanced vehicle safety technologies will help Shaltal's drivers avoid accidents, keep their vehicles safe and save time and money. This win is part of our strategy to focus on the transportation vertical, and we hope to sign with more companies that are engaged in transportation during this year."

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies, to lower the risk of, and prevent, vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's initial line of products is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from the use of mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cell phone footprint.

