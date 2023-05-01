The Guild+Giving+Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Guild Mortgage to deliver on its commitment to building relationships and strengthening communities, hosted its fourth annual Charity+Golf+Tournament%2C+Auction+and+Dinner+Social on Oct. 6, 2022, raising a total of $380,000 for local charities.

The proceeds from the 2022 event were awarded to local charities serving the San Diego community, including MyPath2Own Dedicated to Lisa Klika, the Urban+Corps+of+San+Diego+County and Home+Start. Guild Giving presented checks to the charities in December 2022 and January 2023.

“We are committed to giving back to our local communities across the country and are pleased with the growing participation we had for this event in San Diego,” said Mary Ann McGarry, Guild Mortgage CEO. “We’ve been fortunate to have key sponsors and people throughout the community join us in supporting the important work being done by Urban Corps of San Diego and Home Start. We’re also deeply gratified to be able to fund MyPath2Own Dedicated to Lisa Klika, our own charitable program to help teach borrowers how to be ‘homeownership ready’ and to provide assistance with down payments and closing costs. This program was especially important to Lisa, and it is one way that her amazing legacy will continue to live on.”

The annual Guild fundraising event has sold out in its last four years and raised more than $1.3 million for important causes such as homelessness and education for disadvantaged youth.

MyPath2Own Dedicated to Lisa Klika is a new charitable program Guild launched in 2023 in honor of the company’s late Chief Compliance Officer that will help potential borrowers become mortgage ready through homebuyer education, concierge service and a closing cost assistance grant for those who complete the path. Lisa was a strong supporter of homeownership for communities in need and the money raised at the golf tournament, as well as through employee direct donations, will fund the MyPath2Own grant. The charity will receive an initial check for $180,000 from the proceeds of the 2022 Golf Tournament.

Urban Corps of San Diego County has established a unique work-learning program that allows youth to finish high school while earning a paycheck, learning real-world job skills and giving back to the community. The charity received a check for $100,000 from Guild Giving.

Home Start provides services to women and children living in poverty who require immediate, comprehensive housing and supportive services to ensure their safety and healthy development. The charity received a check for $100,000 from Guild Giving.

Sponsors for the 2022 event included Lockton, Texas Capital Bank, Sidley Austin LLP, Informative Research, Weiner Brodsky Kider, Essent, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, McCarthy Capital, Cooley LLP, Equifax, TIAA Bank, Robert Half, Tavant, BNY Mellon and other local and national sponsors.

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild+Mortgage+Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 300 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005141/en/