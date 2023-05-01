sweetgreen Launches 'Sweetpass,' a New Loyalty Program That Rewards Customers With Free sweetgreen

3 hours ago
Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced the launch of Sweetpass, its first loyalty program in two years. Developed as a two-tiered model, customers can choose which membership level works best for them, for a personalized experience that rewards them with free sweetgreen and more.

Over the last year, sweetgreen tested various loyalty initiatives with their customers and found they wanted new ways to earn menu discounts, as well as access to lifestyle-driven experiences with the brand. These learnings shaped the program launching nationwide today, which offers personalized benefits through Sweetpass or Sweetpass+.

  • Sweetpass is sweetgreen’s free loyalty program that offers customers the ability to earn sweetgreen by opting in to personalized “challenges” as well as access to new menu items and limited edition merch drops that will be exclusively available to sweetpass members.
  • Sweetpass+ is a $10 per month membership that rewards loyalists with $3 off daily sweetgreen orders, priority sweetgreen support, delivery perks, premier access to merch drops, and exclusive sweetgreen experiences. Sweetgreen ran a pilot of this program in January 2022 and based on strong customer demand and feedback, they are officially making it part of the program.

As a lifestyle component to the program, sweetgreen is also launching its new online merch store called “The+Market,” debuting apparel, accessories and gear. Sweetgreen will release its first collection in a series of weekly drops, with a new item joining The Market each week. As a perk for signing up to Sweetpass, members will get first access to shop the collection before it releases to the public next month.

With sustainability in mind, Sweetpass+ members will also be given the opportunity to redeem a Friends of Earth perk, inviting them to help select a carbon reduction partner. At the end of the year, sweetgreen will take into account these submissions when choosing an organization to donate to. Earlier this month, the brand released its first-ever Impact Report, showing progress towards reaching its carbon neutrality goal by 2027.

“This next phase of loyalty is an exciting result from years of testing, iterating and listening to our customers, leading to a personalized program that further enhances their sweetgreen experience,” says sweetgreen Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Neman. “With Sweetpass, customers can more frequently access delicious, craveable food that feels good and fuels a healthy lifestyle.”

Customers will be able to access Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ through a dedicated section in the sweetgreen+app and through sweetgreen’s website, where rewards can be redeemed upon checkout when applicable. Customers can also stay up to date on Sweetpass exclusive menu releases, drops and collaborations taking place throughout the year through the app, website and Instagram.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit+www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

