Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high+performance+lidar+solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

What: Cepton, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: Toll-free: 1-888-886-7786 International: 1-416-764-8658

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the live call and until May 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 85004219. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Cepton’s Investor Relations page: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented+lidar+technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

