Kicking off on May 13 in Miami, the 2023 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 is back and bigger than ever with live, interactive shows across 17 countries. Beginning today, custom car builders around the world can enter for a chance to have their passion projects reimagined in 1:64-scale as the next Hot Wheels Garage of Legends inductee. Now in its sixth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour offers enthusiasts and garage warriors the opportunity to have their custom car creations forever immortalized and celebrated by fans around the world.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour continues to grow, including new additions France and Italy, making this year's tour the largest in Hot Wheels history. The United States will host nine regional events across the country, which culminate in the Mobil 1 Rally and Legends Fest on October 7 at the brand’s headquarters in El Segundo, CA. As in past years, both the Global Semi Final on November 2 and the Global Grand Finale on November 11 will be presented virtually, so fans around the world can tune in to watch as the 2023 champion is crowned.

“More than 10,000 incredible cars were entered in last year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour and this year we’re expecting even more as the Tour continues to grow,” said Ted Wu, Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles, Mattel. “Not only are there more countries participating, but we expect each city to bring even more custom builds this year, making 2023 the most competitive Legends Tour yet.”

The U.S.-based regional events will return to Walmart stores and feature interactive analysis and coverage from the onsite hosts. Each stop will include activities for fans of all ages including a Power Wheels® racing track, RC Races, a preview of the new Hot Wheels™ Rift Rally and play spaces where kids can interact with the latest toys from Hot Wheels. The regional events, Global Semi Final and Global Grand Finale will be streamed on Hot Wheels social media channels, so Hot Wheels fans and automotive enthusiasts around the world can join in on the tour.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Hot Wheels on the Legends Tour, bringing auto enthusiasts together across the globe to share their passion projects,” explains Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager of North America, on behalf of Mobil 1. “The introduction of the Mobil 1 Rally will be an incredible addition to the tour, as we’re driven by the love of driving, and aim to inspire drivers to get behind the wheel and connect with the world around them. We believe that these one-of-a-kind builds are at their best on the open road, and are excited to help bring that to life.”

Upcoming North American Tour dates include:

In-Person Event at Walmart in Miami, Florida May 20: In-Person Event at Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina

In-Person Event at Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia June 10: In-Person Event at Walmart in Detroit, Michigan

In-Person Event at Walmart in Chicago, Illinois July 8: In-Person Event at Walmart in Houston, Texas

In-Person Event at Walmart in Dallas, Texas September 23: In-Person Event at Walmart in Phoenix, Arizona

In-Person Event at Hot Wheels Headquarters in El Segundo, California November 2: Global Semi Final (Virtual)

Global Semi Final (Virtual) November 11: Global Grand Finale (Virtual)

Since its launch in 2018 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hot Wheels, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has grown from an America-based series of local Walmart events across the United States to the world’s largest traveling car show, bringing in builders and automotive fans through both virtual and live events. Previous champions include the inaugural 2018-winning 2JetZ™, 2019-winning THE NASH™, 2020-winning 1970 Pontiac® Firebird™, 2021-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, and last year’s champion, the “Texas Toot,” an ultra-custom 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck.

Fans may register or learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by visiting www.HotWheels.com%2FLegends.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

