AMYRIS REPORTS Q1 2023 REVENUE

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 24, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Markettechnology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, provided an update on first quarter revenue.

Amyris_Logo.jpg

The Company expects to deliver Q1 2023 total revenue of approximately $56 million. The Company previously guided to revenue of approximately $50 million during the fourth quarter earnings call. Gross profit and operating expense are expected to be sequentially significantly better compared to Q4 2022.

Amyris continues to execute its strategic agenda with a keen focus on cost efficiency and capital structure and the liquidity required to self-fund its business plan. The Company is in process of a strategic review of all aspects of its cost structure in support of "Fit-to-Win", with the objective to accelerate cost and efficiency improvements.

The Company progressed insourcing production of its ingredients at Barra Bonita, the world's most technologically advanced biomanufacturing facility. Critical issues from the commissioning and start-up phase have been addressed and the plant is delivering product at target.

"We are pleased with the start of the year and are focused on operating with a more efficient cost base while continuing to deliver strong revenue growth," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our strategy to focus our portfolio, reduce our cost base, expand our strategic partnerships and to divest non-core assets is designed to self-fund our business operations. Our liquidity plan includes significant cost savings, attaining the estimated $335 million of earnouts and milestone payments over the next three years from current strategic agreements and executing on an estimated $200 million from additional transactions this year."

The Company will provide a more detailed update during the Q1 2023 earnings call to be held on May 9, 2023 at 1:30pm PT.

About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as the Company's expectations regarding Q1 2023 financial results and the Company's strategic Fit-to-Win goals related to cost efficiency. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to global inflation and policy measures undertaken to address inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including the Ukraine conflict, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=SF79057&sd=2023-04-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-reports-q1-2023-revenue-301805495.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF79057&Transmission_Id=202304240859PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF79057&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.