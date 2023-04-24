PR Newswire

Texas-based garden center and nursery to celebrate grand opening in Cedar Park on April 28

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery, the Texas-born garden center and nursery known for its deep knowledge of the state's plant palette and landscaping needs, will celebrate the grand opening of its first central Texas location in Cedar Park at 1201 S. Bell Blvd.

The new location boasts 4 acres of inspiring landscape and sales area featuring a vast selection of flowering annuals & perennials, edibles, indoor houseplants, unique imported pottery, shrubs & trees, exclusive private label soils, mulches, fertilizers & bird seed. In addition to offering comprehensive gardening and landscaping essentials, Calloway's has knowledgeable staff and Texas Certified Nursery Professionals on hand to offer expert gardening advice to their customers.

"With all the growth in Cedar Park, Calloway's offers homeowners in the area decades of experience in planting and maintaining successful Texas landscapes and gardens," said Calloway's Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "As a proud graduate of Leander High School, it has been a life-long dream to bring the Calloway's brand to Cedar Park as an entry into the greater Austin area"

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on April 28, a grand opening celebration will welcome the Cedar Park community to the new nursery. Customers who sign up for Calloway's Blooming Rewards will have a chance to win door prizes, including gift cards, hanging baskets, indoor plants and more.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery and the new Cedar Park location visit https://www.calloways.com/.

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Texas homeowners seeking top quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's operates 28 locations and employs more Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, and gardening supplies. Calloway's Garden Services offers Pick & Plant. This convenient service allows customers to choose their plants and leaves the planting to the experts to help customers beautify their landscape. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

