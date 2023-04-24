PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) dba Movano Health, a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, May 15, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 9:00 a.m. PDT (12:00 p.m. EDT).

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano Health's website at Call Me link, in which they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano Health's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers, caretakers, and healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Movano Health's Evie Ring, which is specifically designed to address women's health concerns, will be available for purchase in summer 2023. To stay up to date on Evie's launch, visit https://eviering.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected closing of the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering. Movano cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Movano