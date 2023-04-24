MoneyGram Announces Seth Ross as Chief Digital Officer

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 24, 2023

Ross will lead the Company's direct-to-consumer business and global digital strategy

This announcement comes as digital transactions now account for over 50% of the Company's money transfer business

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced the appointment of Seth Ross as Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Ross will lead the Company's direct-to-consumer business and global digital strategy. He will report directly to Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, and will sit on the Executive Leadership Team. His appointment is effective today, April 24, 2023.

Seth_headshot.jpg

"We are thrilled to welcome Seth, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of building and scaling customer-centric digital offerings," said Holmes. "As digital transactions now account for over 50% of our money transfer business, this appointment couldn't come at a more fitting time. Seth brings significant experience in technology innovation and embedded financial services, and I am confident that he will skillfully lead us through the next phase of our digital growth strategy."

Ross brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to MoneyGram, most recently serving as General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services at Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management. In this role, he provided the vision and leadership for the company's award-winning consumer app that enables on-demand access to wages. During his tenure, he helped to successfully extend the platform into new business-to-consumer markets around the world.

"On behalf of all of us at MoneyGram, I'm excited to welcome Seth to the team!" said Anna Greenwald, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer. "As an experienced and passionate digital business strategist, Seth is the right leader to accelerate our digital growth, and I look forward to partnering with him to drive product and technology roadmaps."

Prior to Ceridian, Ross led the Banking-as-a-Service business at Green Dot Corporation, held multiple executive roles at American Express, and worked as a strategy consultant for nearly a decade. Ross holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate business degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

"I've watched with admiration as MoneyGram has evolved into a global fintech, and I'm excited to build upon the success of the team's digital efforts to date," said Ross. "MoneyGram has incredible assets to build on, including a trusted brand reaching millions of consumers worldwide, a fast-growing digital payments business, and a network that is second to none. I look forward to working with Alex, Anna and the world-class team at MoneyGram to help shape the future of the company."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

Media Contact
Sydney Schoolfield
[email protected]

MGI__NEW_LOGO_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA78571&sd=2023-04-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-announces-seth-ross-as-chief-digital-officer-301804870.html

SOURCE MoneyGram

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA78571&Transmission_Id=202304240930PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA78571&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.