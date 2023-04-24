PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide today announced the promotion of Aliah Berman to Global Chief Diversity Officer.

A new role within the business, the elevation of Berman personifies TBWA's commitment to furthering DEI throughout the entire employee and brand experience. Formerly TBWA's North American Chief Diversity Officer, the wider remit will see Berman lead the global vision, strategy, and execution of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives working in partnership with the company's market leads and parent company Omnicom.

Since joining TBWA in 2021, Berman has led the strategic development and implementation of TBWA's DE&I by Design framework – a blueprint for collective responsibility and engagement that considers every facet of the organization and provides a roadmap for growth. With the mission of creating an inclusive environment that celebrates diverse perspectives both in the workplace and in our creative work, TBWA\North America has meaningfully advanced our DE&I work with Berman at the helm.

Troy Ruhanen, Global CEO, TBWA\Worldwide notes, "As a creative company we play an important role in telling authentic stories, in advancing equity in how we do business, and in crafting images that have great influence in the world. Aliah has been instrumental in helping us make strides in our diversity, equity and inclusion commitments. At the global scale, as we continue to push forward and create solutions to long-standing challenges in our diversity, equity and inclusion work, there is no better person to lead these changes than Aliah."

"As the daughter of immigrants, from a young age I was keenly aware of the systems that either supported or discounted various groups. This realization, along with ideas on how to promote inclusion, spurred my passion for advocacy. I'm driven to improve the experiences of people who are often on the margins and to achieve a more equitable workplace and society. I cannot think of a better place to continue igniting change than across the TBWA collective." Aliah Berman, Chief Diversity Officer, TBWA\Worldwide.

Berman's efforts have also been recognized externally, with industry publication Campaign US awarding TBWA an Inclusive Workplace badge as part of its 2023 Agency Performance Reviews. The badge encompasses diversity programs and initiatives, employee representation, retention and turnover rates, flexible practices and progressive benefits.

DEI by Design Overview

DEI by Design is a roadmap to implement infrastructure that ensures long-term sustainability, accountability and collective responsibility for DE&I. The work is focused across three pillars - Culture, People and Work - to ensure DE&I is embedded across the entire business enterprise. To reinforce DEI as everyone's responsibility, Berman hosts cross-agency training on an array of topics including Providing Equitable Feedback, Breaking Bias, Leading with Empathy, Introverts & Extroverts and Recognizing and Addressing Microaggressions. Under Berman, TBWA\Worldwide now hosts an annual DE&I Forum where North American clients are invited to learn about our DEI goals, progress and lessons learned.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge's A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses Disruption® to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Juice Network, Be Grizzlee and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

