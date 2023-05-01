NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Trinseo PLC (“Trinseo” or the “Company”) (: TSE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Trinseo securities between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tse.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company's Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you suffered a loss in Trinseo you have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

