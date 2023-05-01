The Officers and Directors of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”, collectively, “Republic”) are pleased to announce the appointment of Vidya Ravichandran to both Boards.

Ravichandran is the founder and CEO of GlowTouch, LLC, a global enterprise that provides customer care and technology outsourcing services. Founded in 2002 with three employees, the company has grown under Ravichandran’s leadership philosophy of “putting people first.” Today, GlowTouch has more than 3,000 employees located throughout the United States, India, Philippines, and the Dominican Republic.

“Vidya is an innovative thinker and global leader whose knowledge in technology, cyber security, and management adds tremendous strength to our operations,” said Steve Trager, Executive Chair and CEO of the Company. “I’m excited to see how her contributions can help us serve our customers and communities in new ways.”

Ravichandran’s passion and advocacy for improved STEM education led to a second business venture. In 2013 she founded StemWizard, a software platform that allows students, teachers, judges, volunteers, and administrators to set up and run STEM competitions, such as science fairs, the Science Olympiad, and robotics events, through a cloud-enabled platform.

“Part of our mission at GlowTouch is to make a positive impact on the communities in which we reside,” Ravichandran said. “Serving on Republic’s Boards is an opportunity for me to continue making a positive impact in Louisville and all of the communities Republic serves.”

Ravichandran obtained a Master’s degree in science from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Bangalore University. She is heavily involved in the community, having served as a member of several organizations including the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education Board. Vidya is an active member of C200, a non-profit inspiring, educating, supporting, and advancing current and future women entrepreneurs and corporate, profit-center leaders. Ravichandran is an inductee of CCWomen Hall of Fame and last year was voted one of Louisville’s Most Admired CEOs by Louisville Business First.

Ravichandran’s background in technology, along with her entrepreneurial achievements and leadership experience will add additional strength to Republic’s Boards.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 45 banking centers in communities in four metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) across five states: 22 banking centers located in the Louisville MSA in Louisville, Prospect, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville in Kentucky, and Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany in Indiana; six centers in the Lexington MSA in Georgetown and Lexington in Kentucky; eight banking centers in the Cincinnati MSA in Kenwood, Norwood and West Chester in Ohio, and Bellevue, Covington, Crestview Hills, and Florence in Kentucky; seven centers in the Tampa MSA in Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace in Florida; and two banking centers in the Nashville MSA in Cool Springs and Green Hills, Tennessee. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $6.1 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

