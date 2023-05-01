POSaBIT Celebrates Another Successful 4/20 with Record-Breaking Performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

For clients of Seattle-based cannabis payments and point of sale provider POSaBIT, 4/20 means one thing: green.

POSaBIT is proud to announce that the company’s retail clients processed nearly $5M in debit transactions on 4/20 alone, serving thousands of happy customers across hundreds of dispensaries in the US.

By investing in skilled staff and technical redundancies, POSaBIT was also able to avoid the downtime suffered by others in the industry, leaving many cannabis patrons unable to make a purchase on the biggest holiday in the industry.

In fact, POSaBIT has not suffered downtime on 4/20 since the company was founded in 2015 even though its volumes have doubled every year. April 20th (“4/20”) is the busiest day of the cannabis year and a widely-recognized holiday. Many cannabis companies expected the highest single-day sales ever for the sector thanks to a combination of factors: increased legalization, exclusive deals and discounts, and a growing number of Americans celebrating 4/20.

Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT, said: "We are thrilled to celebrate another successful 4/20 with our customers and partners. Zero downtime for merchants, point of sale and payments systems is a bit boring at this point, year after year. But we are proud to be boring, because that means that our customers don’t have to worry about the POSaBIT platform. Our customers can focus on running their business instead. Our success today, and that of our clients, is a testament to our hard work and commitment to providing the best point of sale and payments solution for the cannabis community. We are grateful for the trust and loyalty of our customers, who have chosen POSaBIT as their preferred point-of-sale and payments provider. We look forward to continuing to serve them and grow with them in the future."

The POSaBIT platform, recently united with Hypur, is designed to handle high volumes of transactions without compromising speed or accuracy. POSaBIT's customer service team is always ready to assist clients with any issues or questions they may have, ensuring a smooth and seamless operation.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230424005278r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005278/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.