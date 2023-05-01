Houlihan Lokey Strengthens Capital Placement Capabilities With New Senior Hire

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Mario Manna has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group. This addition strengthens the firm’s capital placement capabilities for its corporate and financial-sponsor-backed clients focused on sectors that are real-asset intensive. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s New York office.

Mr. Manna joins Houlihan Lokey with more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as Head of Private Placements for RBC Capital Markets. Prior to RBC, Mr. Manna was a Managing Director at Pareto Securities and at BNP Paribas.

“Mario joins the firm at a time of rapid growth within our practice,” said Anthony Martino, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “The addition of Mario to our team will contribute significantly to the depth of our coverage and differentiated expertise within the Capital Markets Group. His strong track record of success and broad array of experience, specifically with respect to securitizations and rated-debt capital solutions in the infrastructure, power, energy, and transportation sectors, will meaningfully bolster our capabilities and allow us to continue providing our clients with the innovative solutions they require. We look forward to Mario’s success at the firm.”

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Houlihan Lokey. The firm has a long-standing reputation for excellence and is a proven leader in capital markets advisory. The firm’s results-driven approach and commitment to client service are unparalleled, and I am eager to collaborate with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional service to our clients,” added Mr. Manna.

With more than 90 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, and Dubai, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. Over the past two years, the group has raised approximately $25 billion in capital and advised on an additional $12 billion in capital over a total of 250+ transactions with more than 110 different financial sponsors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

