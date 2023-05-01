JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announced the appointment of Jill Eshbaugh as the carrier’s new vice president, airports experience. Eshbaugh will have day-to-day oversight of airport operations across JetBlue’s 100+ destinations spanning the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Caribbean, U.K., and Europe. She will report to Warren Christie, JetBlue’s head of safety, security, fleet operations, airports, and JetBlue University.

Eshbaugh joins JetBlue following a 25-year career with United Airlines. Until 2019, she served as the carrier’s vice president, employee relations and engagement, and previously held leadership roles as managing director for airport operations domestically as well as in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, as well as in airport operations planning. Earlier in her career she held various roles in United’s airport operations, sales, and contact center teams, beginning as a frontline airport agent at Chicago O’Hare.

“We’re excited to welcome Jill and her significant airline experience to JetBlue,” said Christie. “Her nearly three decades as a leader in our industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our network while focusing on operational excellence and delivering exceptional customer service with the best team in the business.”

Eshbaugh added, “I’m thrilled to be joining JetBlue at this exciting time for the airline. I look forward to getting to know the airports team and working collaboratively with them to run an operation we can all be proud of, and to make JetBlue an even greater place to work.”

Eshbaugh is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Valparaiso University School of Law.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

