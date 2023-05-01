NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wheels Up Experience Inc. (“Wheels Up” or the “Company”) (: UP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wheels Up securities November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/up.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; (3) as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Wheels Up, you have until June 19, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

