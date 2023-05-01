FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference on May 2, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Jerash Holding's presentation deck can be accessed at the company's website at www.jerashholidngs.com, under Investor Relations.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

CONTACT:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

[email protected]

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750762/Jerash-Holdings-to-Present-at-Aegis-Capital-Virtual-Conference-May-2-at-130-pm-ET



