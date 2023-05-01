Design Collective® by Cintas took home 7 Image of the Year Awards for best in employee apparel at the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) annual convention held in Atlanta. Design Collective is the leading apparel provider for businesses across North America in multiple industries, delivering garments made to inspire.

Design Collective and its clients were recognized for award- winning programs in the following categories:

Entertainment – Cruise Ships Category: Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection

Lodging – Hotels & Motels Category: The Conrad Nashville

Lodging – Resorts Category: Renaissance Aruba Roll Out

Restaurants – Single Location Category: The Shore House at Hotel Del Coronado

Retail – Specialty Store Category: Verizon Retail Team Apparel

Services – Property Management Category: ADT Sales Team Program

Transportation − Shipping and Delivery Category: Pepsi Bottling Ventures Apparel Program

“We are honored to be recognized for our collaborative work with each of these clients. Our design process focuses on creating apparel employees want to wear, helping them feel inspired to look and feel their best,” says Kristin Sharp, Director of Design Collective. %3Ci%3ECourtesy+images+of+winning+programs+available+here.%3C%2Fi%3E

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection

Design Collective in collaboration with The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, won in the Cruise category. The apparel program brought a unique boutique experience, combining the luxury and yacht lifestyle together to maintain a seamless brand image.

The bespoke collection was designed to keep style and aesthetics at the forefront, while making sure the apparel translated well on all body types of the 250-crew team. The goal was to provide a wardrobe program suitable to handle offshore elements — easy to launder, ease of movement, and innovative SPF fabric technology—specifically created to withstand environmental conditions.

The goal was to create an overall tailored, European fit, contemporary in fashion and interesting in detail. Prints such as “Dazzle Camouflage” were positioned throughout the collection on tailored accessories like silk scarves and pocket squares. Intricate details spanned across custom buttons on select tailored pieces and custom lanyards, creating unique but dynamic brand image.

The Conrad Nashville

The collaboration with Design Collective and Conrad Nashville included a rollout focused on creating a tailored look reflective of the overall brand image. The apparel collection was created for a staff of 275, including front and back of house, to maintain an elegant and creative look complementary to the authentic and luxurious Conrad experience.

Design inspiration was collected and sourced from the heart of downtown Nashville, through art, architecture and music to create a cohesive apparel collection to encapsulate the Conrad Nashville aesthetic. A nod to the state flower, the blue Iris, was intricately weaved by way of signature accessories, blouses, and dresses, adding a modern approach while remaining rooted in Nashville culture.

Renaissance Aruba

Designing a program catering to a fun and comfortable atmosphere was the goal in this collaborative process with Design Collective and Renaissance Aruba. A program created with a distinctive style and the ability to have shorter lead-times.

Development included researching color, print, and material designed to withstand a tropical environment. Special fabrics containing breathable, anti-microbial, and UV protection properties were incorporated in garments such as the button-down shirt/blouse styles, allowing staff to remain cool and comfortable while performing their daily functions.

Consistent branding was placed in different positions throughout the program. Using the pink color of the flamingo logo, placing foliage prints throughout the fabric, and the bold pink “R” throughout the collection provided a complete brand story in a fun conversational way.

The Shore House at Hotel Del Coronado

The apparel program for The Shore House at Hotel Del Coronado was developed for 53-team members, needing an elevated experience without being too formal. The goal was to create a program complementary to the coastal locale aesthetic of the hotel.

The design phase included a site visit by the Design Collective team exploring the environment, architecture, color palettes and current apparel, to create a program more aligned with the hotel’s image. With a coastal weather climate, garments needed to be breathable enough to endure warm weather, but light enough to provide layering options.

Wanting to maintain a classic silhouette with cool elements and a bespoke feel, designers used a sublimation print process in an abstract print, providing texture and overall appeal to the garments. The program included a curated mix of pieces from our wide range of product solutions, including custom designs.

Verizon Retail

Design Collective in collaboration with Verizon Retail teamed up to create a modern, clean, and professional wardrobe program for a 15,000-employee staff to properly reflect the design sensibility of the Verizon brand. The focus was placed on creating a minimalistic, professional design focused on quality materials, allowing employees to dress for their day with ease and flexibility.

Attention was placed on key pieces such as modern blade polos featuring a short and long sleeve version, black jeans, and a black puffer as an optional layering piece. Fabrics such as double-faced knits with moisture wicking properties created a retail inspired look. Verizon logos in 3D print provided a clean and sharp appeal, speaking to the brand’s overall image.

ADT Commercial

Design Collective, in collaboration with the ADT Sales Team Program, came together to develop a living program model – a model offering apparel options which refresh and evolve at least once per year − allowing 2500 employees to shop options consistent with the overall brand identity.

The goal was to create an apparel program designed to help Solutions Advisors dress for their day, placing focus on fabric content and utility. Garments were designed with light-weight fabrications and moisture-wicking properties to keep employees cool and dry. On brand details such as white grosgrain ribbon placed on the front placket of polos with matte grey buttons and signature ADT blue threading, allow for stylish apparel and brand consistency. The Tech Pants illustrated versatility, placing emphasis on storage and comfort, featuring several pockets placements and an elastic waistband for seamless movement.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures Apparel Program

Design Collective in collaboration with the Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV), updated and modernized an apparel program in line with the brand’s vision— continuously improving the economic well-being and quality of life for all PBV stakeholders. The Design Collective team was able to create a consistent, highly visible brand image delivered through an eco-friendly apparel program.

The apparel program consisted of garments made for an industrial environment, while maintaining a clean and crisp approach. Polo shirts, performance t-shirts, pants and shorts fabricated with features such as moisture-wick technology, breathable mechanical stretch, water-repellant, and insulation, to provide employees all-day comfort.

With designing the PBV Apparel Program, Design Collective kept in mind the environmental goals of reducing waste, choosing to incorporate Repreve®, material made 100% from plastic bottles. This helped create industry leading renewable garments to meet PBV’s sustainability efforts.

About Design Collective® by Cintas

The Design Collective® by Cintas is a distinctive fashion house dedicated to creating a modern wardrobe for employees. With design studios in Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto and Miami, Design Collective’s award-winning designers blend garments from our ready-to-wear line with custom-designed pieces to curate apparel collections that enhance brand identity. These collections are often complemented with garments from our retail brand collaborations, giving employees wardrobes they want and love to wear. Design Collective is a division of Cintas Corporation, a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS, and a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005173/en/