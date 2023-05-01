NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / For the 6th consecutive year, Gildan will be participating in Fashion Revolution's annual global movement working to elevate transparency in the clothing industry by sparking an interesting conversation about the people behind the apparel. Since 2013, Fashion Revolution has called upon citizens to demand greater transparency from brands by asking #WhoMadeMyClothes? This year, Fashion Revolution asks a second question as well: #WhoMadeMyFabric?

"By asking this simple question, Fashion Revolution has created a powerful reminder for customers to think beyond the end product and about the people who make their clothes at different stages of the production chain," says Geneviève Gosselin, Director of Global Communications and Corporate Marketing at Gildan. "Because we own our supply chain, from spinning our yarns, to textile making, sewing, and distribution, this campaign is a great opportunity for us to highlight our respect for our people and transparency, which has always been a longstanding priority for us and core to our business."

Gildan is among the few apparel companies to own and operate its own facilities, thanks to its unique vertical integration. With this, the company has the ability to monitor, optimize, and report on the different aspects of its supply chain, ensuring that its leading social and environmental programs are implemented throughout.

Gildan's respect for transparency goes far beyond showing the people in their supply chain. The Company's commitment is also reflected in its 18-year long history of publishing annual ESG reports to provide transparent and valuable disclosures to its stakeholders. In addition, in 2022, Gildan announced the launch of its Next Generation ESG strategy, which included an enhanced focus on disclosure and transparency, amongst four other strategic ESG pillars.

As part of Fashion Revolution's campaign, Gildan will be spotlighting the people behind its yarn-spinning, textile, and dyeing operations, as well as those who sew and distribute the final product, to showcase its production chain from start to finish. Have a look at the video to learn more about Gildan's approach.

