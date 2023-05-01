MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, announced the appointment of Nancy Altobello, as Lead Independent Director of the Board, effective April 13, 2023. She succeeds Stephen P. Casper, who has served in the role of Lead Independent Director since 2012. Mr. Casper will continue his service as a director.

“Steve joined our Board at a pivotal time in our company history and provided oversight during a period of tremendous growth, including our addition to the S&P 500 index," said Rick McVey, Founder and Executive Chairman of MarketAxess. "We are extremely grateful for his many contributions as Lead Independent Director for the past decade and for the counsel he'll provide to MarketAxess in years to come."

“Nancy’s appointment to Lead Independent Director of the Board makes perfect sense. Her extensive audit experience, along with her deep global expertise in managing talent, diversity, and corporate culture, have made her an invaluable director over the past few years, and I look forward to our continued collaboration and partnership,” said Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer of MarketAxess.

"I am honored to serve as Lead Independent Director of the Board and would like to thank Steve for his leadership over the years," said Nancy Altobello. “Over the course of my career, I have had the privilege of working with corporate boards around the world and I am honored to continue working with the incredible Board that Rick and team have built and our shareholders have entrusted to provide oversight of MarketAxess. This company has a strong record of accomplishment and, I believe, an even greater opportunity ahead.”

Ms. Altobello brings more than three decades of global audit and talent management experience to the Board. Most recently, she served as Ernst & Young’s Global Vice Chair, Talent, where she led the company’s global talent function covering more than 250,000 people in over 150 countries. Ms. Altobello joined Ernst & Young in 1980 and held a variety of senior roles including Managing Partner - North American Audit Practice, Managing Partner -Northeast Region Audit and Advisory Practices and Americas Vice Chair, Talent.

Launch of 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report

“Our Board plays a leading role in providing oversight and setting priorities for our ESG initiatives,” continued McVey. “I’m especially proud that our corporate governance policies, as detailed in the MarketAxess ESG Report issued today, have consistently been recognized as among the best of our peers.”

To read the report and learn more about MarketAxess’ ESG efforts, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketaxess.com%2Fsustainability

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter %40MarketAxess.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005704/en/