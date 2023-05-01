VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / RE Royalties Ltd. ( TSXV:RE, Financial)( OTCQX:RROYF, Financial), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to the energy transition, helping investors earn attractive returns, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.

Each presentation takes a market-oriented approach towards publicly traded climate investments designed to help democratize the ability for individual investors to participate in growing the clean economy and to accelerate the deployment of finance required for a net-zero future.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, UGE International, ReVolve Renewables, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge Renewables, Synex Renewables, and Carbon Streaming, who will be presenting at the conference, along with additional companies. Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group and Water Tower Research.

The conference welcomes climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments. Entry to the conference is free for investors and registration is required in advance.

In its inaugural year, the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference will feature:

Presentations from RE Royalties, UGE, ReVolve, Solar Alliance, Evergen, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge, Synex, Carbon Streaming, and more.

10+ sessions and interactive peer roundtables covering a variety of investment topics.

A first look into the clean energy sector's offerings, with VIP access to company leadership.

Private 1:1 sessions with renewable energy professionals, cleantech leaders and stakeholders.

Networking with potential partners and over 100 climate conscious investors.

"We're excited to kick off our inaugural conference as our attendees will get the opportunity to identify and interact with companies that can enhance their climate investment portfolios, but also hear inspiring success stories from Canadian publicly traded energy companies, peers, and industry leaders," said Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties. "We look forward to growing this event in the years to come."

To learn more about the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, visit the RE Royalties website, or register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadian-climate-investor-conference-tickets-609825182537

If you are interested in becoming an event partner, please contact Talia Beckett, Vice President of Communications and Sustainability at RE Royalties.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374‐2000

E: [email protected]

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes the completion of the Loan and is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750747/RE-Royalties-Announces-Inaugural-Canadian-Climate-Investor-Conference-in-Toronto



