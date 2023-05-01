Northern Trust announced today that Susan D. Snyder, Fiduciary Advisor to its Wealth Management Trust & Advisory Practice and Deputy General Counsel, has been elected President-Elect of the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel (ACTEC). Ray C. Odom, National Director of Wealth Transfer Services, was elected to ACTEC’s Board of Regents.

In addition, Elisa Shevlin Rizzo, Regional Chief Fiduciary Officer for the East Region, and Reetu Pepoff, Assistant General Counsel, have been named ACTEC Fellows. With their appointments, Northern Trust now has 17 ACTEC Fellows.

“These elections are recognition of the dedication, commitment and expertise across Northern Trust to the trust and estate profession,” said Pam Lucina, Chief Fiduciary Officer for Northern Trust. “I am thrilled that Susan, Ray, Elisa and Reetu are being recognized for the hard work and leadership they show to their clients and their colleagues.”

ACTEC is a professional organization of lawyers who have demonstrated the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as trust and estate counselors. Fellows are selected on the basis of experience, professional reputation and ability in the fields of trusts and estates and on the basis of having made substantial contributions to these fields through lecturing, writing, teaching and bar activities.

Susan D. Snyder is Fiduciary Advisor to Northern Trust’s Wealth Management Trust & Advisory Practice and Deputy General Counsel. Previously, Snyder served as Trust Counsel in the Northern Trust Legal Department, heading the group of 20 lawyers and paraprofessionals who support the fiduciary practice. Earlier in her career, Snyder was Partner at Sachnoff & Weaver, Ltd. and an associate with McDermott, Will & Emery, both in Chicago.

Snyder has been a Fellow of ACTEC since 2004 and is a member of the ACTEC Board of Regents, the Board's Executive Committee and its Fiduciary Administration Task Force and Communications Committee. Snyder is the creator and Founding Executive Producer of ACTEC Trust & Estate Talk, a podcast series launched in 2018, which has produced more than 240 podcasts and has had over 400,000 downloads.

Snyder has been appointed by the Illinois Governor to serve as a Uniform Law Commissioner for Illinois. She is a member of the Uniform Law Commission’s Conflicts of Laws in Trusts and Estates Acts, Directed Trust Act, Electronic Wills, Electronic Execution of Estate Planning Documents and Fiduciary Income and Principal Drafting Committees. Snyder is a frequent speaker on estate planning and administration topics for the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, the Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, American Bar Association RPTE Section, American Bankers Association, Delaware Bankers Association, American Law Institute-Continuing Legal Education (ALI-CLE), Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education, Midwest-Midsouth Estate Planning Institute, Chicago Estate Planning Council, and Chicago Bar Association.

Snyder holds a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law, where she was an Editor of the Journal of International Law and Business, and a B.A. in International Studies and French from Wichita State University.

Raymond “Ray” C. Odom is a Managing Wealth Planner and National Director of Wealth Transfer Services. In that role Odom serves as a national subject matter expert in wealth transfer planning and has been a sought-after speaker, advisor and wealth planner.

Odom began his career with The Northern Trust of Chicago as Tax Counsel before leaving to become an equity partner in the Chicago law firm of Hoogendoorn & Talbot. Odom rejoined Northern Trust in 2000 after serving as Relationship Manager and Trust Counsel with NBD Bank (now known as JP Morgan) in Wheaton, Illinois.

Odom is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) and is licensed to practice before the U S Tax Court. He is a current member of the Association of African American Financial Advisers (AAAA), the Chicago Estate Planning Council and the American Bar Association.

Odom received his law degree from The Ohio State - Moritz College of Law, where he earned the Dean’s Award as student bar President. He graduated with B.A. in Political Science (Pre-Law) from Valparaiso University in Indiana.

Elisa Shevlin Rizzo is the Regional Chief Fiduciary Officer for the East Region of The Northern Trust Company. In that role, she oversees the delivery of fiduciary and advisory services by trust professionals throughout the firm’s East Region and provides guidance and advice on fiduciary questions, risk management, trust administration and best practices.

Rizzo joined Northern Trust in 2017 as Senior Legal Counsel and Senior Fiduciary Officer for the Northeast and has also served as the Regional Chief Fiduciary Officer for The Northern Trust Company of Delaware. Previously, she was Managing Director, Trust Counsel and Director of Estate Administration at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Earlier in her career, Rizzo was Counsel at Cummings & Lockwood LLC in Stamford, Conn., and an associate with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in New York City.

Rizzo is a co-chair of the ABA-RPTE Section committee on Art and Tangibles, a past vice chair of the NYSBA Trust & Estates Section Estate and Trust Administration Committee, a member of the NYSBA Trusts & Estates Section Taxation Committees and a past member of the New York City Bar Association's Committee on Estate and Gift Tax.

She currently serves on the Executive Committee for Fordham University School of Law Alumni Association and the Board of Directors of the Community Fund of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

Reetu Pepoff is Assistant General Counsel and Senior Vice President within the Legal Department at Northern Trust Chicago. Her role includes all aspects of advising the firm’s fiduciary practice, with particular focus on avoiding conflicts of interest, supervising litigation involving Northern Trust in its fiduciary capacity, and administering foreign and directed trusts.

Pepoff also dedicates a significant portion of her time to supporting Northern Trust’s international fiduciary practice, working with partners to administer offshore trusts and deliver fiduciary services through the firm’s affiliate in the Cayman Islands, Northern Trust Cayman International, Ltd.

Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2012, Pepoff was an associate attorney at Schiff Hardin LLP in the Trusts and Estates Group and a Trust Administrator at PNC Bank. Pepoff is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, where she teaches International Estate Planning. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Chicago Estate Planning Council and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP). She is also the Chair of STEP Chicago.

Pepoff earned a B.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and a J.D. from Howard University School of Law.

