HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings at The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, to be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York, New York on May 10-11, 2023. J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Conference on Wednesday, May 10th between at 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Company may register online for the Conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89071/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=89071, with investor registration closing on April 28, 2023. The Company's investor deck is posted on the Company's website at www.pedevco.com/presentations , provided the Company may discontinue such posting at any time.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. PEDEVCO's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its Denver-Julesberg ("D-J") Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com .

