VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Veji Holdings Ltd. (CSE:VEJI)(OTCQB:VEJIF) (the "Company'' or "Veji") announces that it has submitted an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by certain insiders of the Company, whether direct or indirect.

Under the provisions of Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company is required to file its annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") no later than May 1, 2023. The Company intends to apply for the MCTO as an alternative to a general cease trade order.

As the result of a combination of (a) the departure of the Company's auditor; (b) the liquidity position of the Company; and (c) the time and attention of management required to settle the Proposal, the Company anticipates it will be unable to file the Annual Filings before the May 1, 2023 deadline.

The Company's management and team members intend to onboard a new auditor no later than May 15, 2023 and to diligently work to complete the Annual Filings no later than June 15, 2023. If granted, the MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 so long as the Annual Filings are outstanding.

About Veji Holdings Ltd.

The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VEJI" and on the OTC under the symbol "VEJIF".

For more information please visit VejiHoldings.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Kory Zelickson

Director and CEO

For investor inquiries or further information, contact: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VEJI and its business, including, without limitation, statements regarding the issuance of the Settlement Shares, the grant of a MCTO and the anticipated filing date for the Annual Filings.

