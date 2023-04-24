EDAN Presented a Regional Development Blueprint for the Delegation from the Colombian Consulate

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consul General of Colombia in Guangzhou, Hernan Vargas Martin, led a delegation to visit the headquarter of Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ) in Shenzhen, and exchanged development strategies and actions of Latin American market with Alex You, Global Marketing & Strategic Operations Director, and Eric Li, Senior Regional Manager of EDAN.

"After more than a decade of exploration, the Latin American market has developed into one of EDAN's most important markets worldwide, " Said Alex, "In particular in Colombia, important outcomes have been achieved including the fruitful cooperation between top medical institutions such as the Central Military Hospital of Bogotá and Clinica Bonnadona Prevenir."

EDAN initiated a strong long-term cooperation with Colombian medical institutions in 2007. Over 10,000 medical devices have been dispatched in Colombia during the pandemic, and to date, the company has supplied more than 5,000 medical devices annually to the Colombian market.

Alex_introduced_EDAN_s_layout_business_Colombian_Latin_American_markets_Consul.jpg

To further benefit the local users and build a closer relationship, Edan Diagnostics Peru S.A.C. (EDAN Peru) was newly established in Lima, serving as the Latin American operation hub of EDAN, providing timely pre-sale and post-sale support, especially for the Andean Community member countries like Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, etc.

"It's delighted to notice that EDAN has further development agenda in the region, including establishing more subsidiaries for immediate service and support within reach," The Consul General pointed out the outstanding growth opportunities in the Andean region and highlighted how collaboration helps achieve future growth, "Colombia has a distinct advantage in labor, tariffs and taxes, which is also in line with EDAN's future development plans in Latin America. We will also provide more support to well-known medical device brands like EDAN to create a more business-friendly environment."

For further information, visit https://www.edan.com/contactus/.

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=CN79215&sd=2023-04-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edan-presented-a-regional-development-blueprint-for-the-delegation-from-the-colombian-consulate-301805643.html

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN79215&Transmission_Id=202304241112PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN79215&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.