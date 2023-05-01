Sustainability at SAP Sapphire in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / SAP
Sustainability at SAP became a long-term strategic goal in 2009. Ever since this commitment, SAP has prioritized a combination of economic performance, environmental protection, and social responsibility to make businesses sustainable. SAP is committed to achieving net zero along our value chain in line with a 1.5°C future in 2030 - 20 years earlier than the original target. To look to the future though, we must address sustainability today.

As world-class, sustainable programs, SAP events align to the dual goals of the sustainability strategy: for SAP to be both an exemplar and an enabler. First, SAP leads by example by integrating and continuously improving our operational sustainability. Then, we produce session content dedicated to innovative solutions that enable our customers and partners to accelerate their journeys to have greater positive economic, environmental, and social impact.

SAP Sapphire in 2023 will host customers, partners, and SAP experts to explore new ideas and the best solutions to future-proof businesses. This year's SAP Sapphire will tour the world, stopping in Orlando (May 16-17), Barcelona (May 24-25), and Sao Paulo (June 1-2), as well as offer a free virtual event (May 16-17). This flagship event reflects the sustainability values outlined in SAP's Global Environmental Policy and is built on a foundation of consistent, high-impact sustainable practices. Although each of our four venues is unique, our global community will come together at events that demonstrate the principles of reuse, reduce, and recycle:

Reuse

  • Focus on use of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, hydraulic, biomass, tidal, geothermal, and biogas.
  • Donate food surpluses to the community to help feed those in need and create compost.

Reduce

  • Replace single-use plastics with reusable, compostable, recyclable material.
  • Exchange meat-heavy menus with locally sourced vegetarian and vegan options.

Recycle

The reality is that ‘future-proof' is a way of operating. It's built into how we do our business. SAP Sapphire is committed to practicing and promoting sustainable business now and for what's next.

Join us online or in person this year and see for yourself - learn more about SAP Sapphire.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: SAP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750874/Sustainability-at-SAP-Sapphire-in-2023

