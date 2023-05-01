Cummins' Solar Project Honored by U.S. Department of Energy

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Cummins Inc.

Cummins

Cummins' most recent solar installation to go on-line has been honored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The 3.62 megawatt (MW) solar farm at Cummins' Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) in North Carolina was recognized with a 2023 Better Project Award. The recognition highlights projects in the energy department's Better Buildings/Better Plants initiative for accomplishments in implementing and promoting sustainable energy management. Cummins has been a part of the initiative since 2011.

"The Better Project awards highlight unique efforts to make meaningful headway in reducing energy, water, waste and greenhouse gas emissions," said Carolyn Snyder, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency at the DOE.

The energy department's Better Buildings/Better Plants program works with leading manufacturers to boost their competitiveness through improvements in energy efficiency and emissions reductions. More than 270 industrial companies representing nearly 14% of the U.S. manufacturing energy footprint partner with the DOE and commit to reducing their energy intensity, typically by 25% over 10 years across all their U.S. operations.

The solar installation at Rocky Mount went on-line in September of 2022. Located on 14 acres adjacent to the plant, it is capable of producing around 5.6 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, which goes to the manufacturing facility to reduce electricity purchased from the grid.

The renewable energy generated by the solar installation sequesters the carbon equivalent of 4,862 acres annually, roughly the space occupied by the Raleigh-Durham International Airport every year. A solar installation in Beijing, China, is the only solar array larger than Rocky Mount's within Cummins.

Unique to RMEP, the project uses solar tracking panels that arc and track the sun as it rises and sets. This increases system efficiency without having to install more panels. The tracking panels were installed with ground mounts due to the project having available space and the ability to maximize system size for optimal exposure.

Cummins has been putting a major push on including solar in the company's energy mix to help meet the goals in Cummins' PLANET 2050 environmental sustainability strategy. The strategy includes the 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from facilities and operations by 50% as well as the aspiration to achieve zero emissions in the company's operations and products by 2050.

To date, Cummins has completed 65 solar array installations at 49 locations around the world, from Australia to North America. Thirty-nine of these projects have been completed since 2019, with 18 installations in India, where Cummins has its largest solar footprint.

eed66a20-f9cb-46e9-8f78-67d259783ac7.png

The new solar installation at Cummins' Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750881/Cummins-Solar-Project-Honored-by-US-Department-of-Energy

img.ashx?id=750881

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.