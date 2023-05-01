Comcast NBCUniversal Names Mona Dexter To Lead Military Engagement

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Comcast NBCUniversal is excited to share that Mona Dexter has been named Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs, succeeding Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, who recently retired from Comcast. Mona will oversee our military hiring, inclusivity programs, and initiatives engaging military customers and communities. 

Mona joins Comcast from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring Our Heroes, where she was the Chief of Staff and Vice President of the nation's leading service member and military spouse workforce development program for the past five years. She also held several leadership positions in higher education and adult education programs, including with the Department of Labor, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Army. Mona is the proud mother of a U.S. Army soldier and a military spouse for over 25 years.

Our Military Engagement initiatives reflect our company's deep commitment to serving veterans, service members, and military families. Comcast NBCUniversal has hired nearly 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses since 2015. In 2022, Comcast NBCUniversal earned recognition as one of the nation's leading military employers and military-friendly brands, including top rankings by Military Times, VETS Indexes, DiversityInc, and Military Friendly.   

These accomplishments are largely due to the incredible leadership of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert over the past eight years. We are thankful for Carol's three decades of military service and what she and the Military & Veterans Affairs team have done to connect our company to our military teammates, customers, and communities. We wish Carol a happy retirement and continued success serving others as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army and several higher education and nonprofit boards. 

We welcome Mona and wish her great success in her role, leading our commitment to serving the military community across Comcast NBCUniversal.

8c94bf4a-228e-492f-81e5-550e0ecdda0b.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750887/Comcast-NBCUniversal-Names-Mona-Dexter-To-Lead-Military-Engagement

img.ashx?id=750887

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.