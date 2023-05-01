NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Comcast NBCUniversal is excited to share that Mona Dexter has been named Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs, succeeding Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, who recently retired from Comcast. Mona will oversee our military hiring, inclusivity programs, and initiatives engaging military customers and communities.

Mona joins Comcast from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring Our Heroes, where she was the Chief of Staff and Vice President of the nation's leading service member and military spouse workforce development program for the past five years. She also held several leadership positions in higher education and adult education programs, including with the Department of Labor, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Army. Mona is the proud mother of a U.S. Army soldier and a military spouse for over 25 years.

Our Military Engagement initiatives reflect our company's deep commitment to serving veterans, service members, and military families. Comcast NBCUniversal has hired nearly 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses since 2015. In 2022, Comcast NBCUniversal earned recognition as one of the nation's leading military employers and military-friendly brands, including top rankings by Military Times, VETS Indexes, DiversityInc, and Military Friendly.

These accomplishments are largely due to the incredible leadership of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert over the past eight years. We are thankful for Carol's three decades of military service and what she and the Military & Veterans Affairs team have done to connect our company to our military teammates, customers, and communities. We wish Carol a happy retirement and continued success serving others as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army and several higher education and nonprofit boards.

We welcome Mona and wish her great success in her role, leading our commitment to serving the military community across Comcast NBCUniversal.

