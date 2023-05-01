PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial) the provider of food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world, will celebrate its 10th annual global day of service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day), on Thursday, April 27. ABC Day engages thousands of volunteers, from 13 countries, who dedicate their time, energy, and expertise to service projects in their local neighborhoods.

This ABC Day, Aramark volunteers will participate in projects benefiting 140 community organizations in 13 countries (United States, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, South Korea, and the United Kingdom). Aramark provided grants to over 75 community service organizations for ABC Day, and will host "signature projects," in Philadelphia, Dallas, Denver, and Toronto, Canada, which will engage 100+ volunteers.

"Aramark Building Community Day is such an exceptional day because it brings out the best in all of us," said Jami Leveen, Vice President of Community Partnerships at Aramark. "This ABC Day is particularly special because it's the culmination of 10 years of Aramark employees and leaders living our company's mission of doing great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Over the last decade, we have made significant contributions to our communities, enhanced the Aramark employee experience, and fostered a meaningful organizational culture of service, and I couldn't be more proud."

Aramark strives to enable a healthy and equitable society by offering skill development and educational opportunities to drive economic independence, increasing access to healthy food and nutrition education, and building vibrant communities by enhancing community environments and fostering connections. Every project happening on ABC Day will benefit the community in one of those ways. Some examples of projects occurring on ABC Day include:

Austin, Texas: Volunteers will create a community garden for seniors, providing a space to connect and share an enjoyable outdoor activity for many seasons to come.

Volunteers will create a community garden for seniors, providing a space to connect and share an enjoyable outdoor activity for many seasons to come. Belmont, Massachusetts: Volunteers will rebuild an accessible green community space by building new garden beds, creating shade structures and a children's garden.

Volunteers will rebuild an accessible green community space by building new garden beds, creating shade structures and a children's garden. Rome, Georgia and High Point, North Carolina: Volunteers will host field days to promote health and wellness with local school students.

Volunteers will host field days to promote health and wellness with local school students. Greenville, South Carolina: A trip to the grocery store and a cooking demonstration will promote healthy eating to young adults facing mental health challenges.

A trip to the grocery store and a cooking demonstration will promote healthy eating to young adults facing mental health challenges. Lexington, Kentucky: Volunteers from Aramark Collegiate Hospitality will create health and wellness kits for multiple local nonprofits. Volunteers will also partner with the Arbor Day Foundation, for the third year in a row, to support tree planting.

Volunteers from Aramark Collegiate Hospitality will create health and wellness kits for multiple local nonprofits. Volunteers will also partner with the Arbor Day Foundation, for the third year in a row, to support tree planting. Rockville, Maryland: More than 100 volunteers will assemble comfort kits for foster children.

More than 100 volunteers will assemble comfort kits for foster children. Throughout the U.S.: Volunteers from Aramark's employee resource groups (ERGs) will lead service projects benefiting diverse nonprofits.

International ABC Day projects will include:

Toronto, Canada: Volunteers will revitalize a multimedia room and teen center, plant community and micro gardens, and create multiple murals to enhance and transform family program rooms.

Volunteers will revitalize a multimedia room and teen center, plant community and micro gardens, and create multiple murals to enhance and transform family program rooms. Chile: Volunteers will host a career workshop, culinary demonstration, upcycling project, and transform several community spaces, including a community garden and primary school courtyard, and install solar lighting in three local neighborhoods.

Volunteers will host a career workshop, culinary demonstration, upcycling project, and transform several community spaces, including a community garden and primary school courtyard, and install solar lighting in three local neighborhoods. United Kingdom: Volunteers will create a teen center to provide a safe space for students to study, gather, and participate in after school activities.

Aramark's commitment to people is a core part of the company's environmental, social, and corporate governance platform, Be Well. Do Well. , focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark's people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company's employees, consumers, communities, and people in its supply chain.

Since the first project in 2014, ABC Day has engaged nearly 55,000 Aramark employee volunteers and given back to almost 2 million community members. Over the years, volunteers have supported the communities where they live and work by hosting projects, planting community gardens, serving nearly 210,000 meals, and collecting more than 161,000 pounds of food.

About Aramark Building Community

Since its inception in 2008, Aramark Building Community , the company's signature philanthropic and volunteer initiative, has invested tens of millions of dollars, engaged more than 70,000 employee volunteers, and impacted more than five million children and families in underserved communities around the world. Aramark fosters relationships with community organizations through transformational volunteer experiences that leverage its expertise to address social, economic, and environmental inequities. The company enables individual employees to become project leaders, collaborates with its ERGs to develop volunteer events, and provides opportunities for meaningful volunteer experiences throughout the year.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

