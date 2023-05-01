SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Steve Fleming, president and chief executive officer of River City Bank (the Bank), announced that the Bank's board of directors has approved, in connection with the Bank's recently reported net income of $12.9 million or $8.64 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023, and payable on May 16, 2023.

Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past six years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets of over $4.3 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service and a long term investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

