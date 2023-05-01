Assured Guaranty Ltd. ( NYSE:AGO, Financial) (the Company) today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The press release and Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s Financial Supplement for March 31, 2023 will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website located at AssuredGuaranty.com.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The conference call will be available via live webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (in the U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (International); the access code is 446445.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call ends. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com and the telephone replay will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (in the U.S.) or 1-929-458-6194 (International); the access code is 413985.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005750/en/