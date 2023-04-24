PR Newswire

ExperienceIT is a U.S.-based digital transformation consultancy with a diverse array of services and deep expertise in healthcare

Globant will now have a new office in Minneapolis, MN, home of nation-wide leading Health and Life Sciences organizations

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today that it has acquired ExperienceIT , a U.S.-based digital transformation consultancy with a diverse array of services and deep expertise in healthcare, to expand its services in North America, adding a robust team of highly skilled consultants and an impressive client roster. ExperienceIT offers its clients design, delivery, advisory, and agile training services in connection with end-to-end digital transformation projects related to customer service experience, M&A integration, IT modernization, and digital optimization, among other areas.

With this acquisition, Globant opens its first office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one of the biggest hubs for healthcare, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing in North America. It also strengthens its ability to accelerate digital and cognitive transformation for some of the most beloved brands in the United States and Canada.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ExperienceIT has more than 200 professionals serving top U.S. players in the healthcare industry as well as 40+ top companies in other sectors. Similarly to Globant, ExperienceIT brings along extensive training and development initiatives under its "Catalyst Program," which offers next-generation talent robust practical experience and mentoring early in their consulting careers. The "Catalyst Program" also provides unique opportunities for the neurodiverse community.

Through the acquisition, ExperienceIT will become an even better partner for its clients as it boosts its ability to scale its services. Additionally, it will be able to offer clients a broader array of solutions to enable their growth plans. For example, ExperienceIT's extensive portfolio of healthcare clients will benefit from the proven best practices Globant has built for leading organizations in the retail, hospitality, media and entertainment sectors, among other industries.

"We are excited to welcome ExperienceIT to our Globant family to continue scaling our services with clients across North America. Both organizations share the same passion and drive to support organizations to unleash innovation, reach new levels of success, and reinvent themselves and their industries through digital transformation," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant. "We are witnessing a huge paradigm shift driven by AI, and our expertise will allow us to keep surprising our clients with the best experiences as we grow our presence in the region."

"Since ExperienceIT's founding, we have remained passionate about creating a culture that inspires both our employees and customers to envision and pursue transformative results. I am confident that Globant is the best partner to continue developing our unique set of values, while providing a stronger and more unified service experience at scale. We are proud of ExperienceIT's people, progress, and achievements, and look forward to seeing the new heights we reach for our employees and customers together with Globant," said Per Lagerback, Founder and CEO of ExperienceIT.

Per Lagerback will remain with Globant along with his partners and colleagues. ExperienceIT's employees will progressively integrate to Globant's processes and tools where they will benefit from new job opportunities on thousands of projects in 25+ countries across several industries.

"ExperienceIT has achieved great levels of growth in North America with a clear vision. We were impressed by their strong relationships with leading companies in key industries for Globant, such as healthcare and life sciences. We share the same innovative vision, so together we will be able to keep expanding these and other offerings to create successful digital transformations," said Martin Umaran, Co-Founder and Chief Corporate Development Officer of Globant.

"This acquisition progresses our expansion within the U.S., including the opening of our first office in the diverse and talented Minneapolis market. Globant will continue to boost the organic growth of ExperienceIT's customers, which have a strong presence in the healthcare space, among other industries, and with emerging technologies like AI and VR/AR, perfectly complementing our growth strategy in North America," said Nicolas Kaplun, Chief Business Officer North America of Globant.

