AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WEB_Top50Logo_2023.jpg

  • Stellantis named among top companies for recruiting and developing Indigenous STEM professionals by Winds of Change magazine
  • Fourth year in a row company has been featured on prestigious list
  • Company's commitment to recruiting and engaging diverse talent central to its customer-centered business strategy

For the fourth year in a row, Stellantis has been selected as one of the best companies for Indigenous STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professionals.

Winds of Change magazine named the company to its Top 50 Workplaces for Indigenous STEM Professionals list, which will be featured in the magazine's spring edition.

The honor places Stellantis among an exclusive ranking, as it's the only nationwide roster of top workplaces for Indigenous STEM professionals.

"Our commitment to developing and recruiting diverse STEM talent is vital to our business strategy to design innovative products that excite our customers," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "We are very proud of our Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network (ICON) business resource group for enhancing our company's reputation as a strong career option for talented Indigenous technical professionals."

Winds of Change is published by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), a national nonprofit organization focused on substantially increasing the representation of Indigenous peoples of North America and the Pacific Islands in STEM studies and careers.

"It is rewarding to see that AISES recognizes our hard work," said Kaitlyn Mulkey, a community outreach and marketing analyst for the Jeep® brand at Stellantis, and president of the company's ICON business resource group. "It's also wonderful to see the company we work for be recognized in a space that encompasses both our culture and our STEM work."

The ICON business resource group is one of 11 unique groups at Stellantis that represent a range of affinity communities and provide leadership on many staff networking and development programs, as well as engagement with diverse communities and issues.

Stellantis' commitment to diversity earned it a third-place ranking in DiversityInc's 2022 Top Companies for Supplier Diversity specialty list.

