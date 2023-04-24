ATI Physical Therapy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 24, 2023

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. – ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 5 p.m. ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2023 to review first quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast. To join, please access the following web link, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call, on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.atipt.com at least 15 minutes early to register, and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 24 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Joanne Fong
SVP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations
ATI Physical Therapy
[email protected]
630-296-2223 ext. 7131

Media
Genesa Garbarino
Garbo Communications
[email protected]
424-499-7025

Rob Manker
Director of Customer Marketing & Public Relations
ATI Physical Therapy
[email protected]
630-296-2222 ext. 7432

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

