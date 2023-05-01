LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 12, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (: MPW) securities between July 15, 2019 and February 22, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your MPT investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On February 23, 2023, before the market opened, MPT issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, MPT disclosed an impairment of about $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect as well as a write off of about $112 million in unbilled rent for the same client.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.80, or 8.7%, to close at $11.14 per share on February 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (3) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MPT securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 12, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

