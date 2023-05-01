NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (“MCB” or the “Company”) (: MCB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Metropolitan Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 30, 2023, Vidar Research (“Vidar”) published a short report entitled “Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a mixed bag of problems”. The Vidar report noted that Metropolitan Commercial Bank “is the issuer of choice for prepaid debit cards of crypto firms”, asserted that Metropolitan Commercial Bank is “bleeding deposits”, questioned whether the bank was actually moving away from cryptocurrency (as it had announced), and described its balance sheet as “shocking comparable to the failed Signature Bank”. The Vidar report concluded that Metropolitan Commercial Bank “is a failed bank and that it will share the fate” of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

On this news, MCB’s stock price fell $9.66 per share, or 27.58%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 30, 2023.

